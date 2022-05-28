Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.

According to Pederson and multiple reports, the altercation took place prior to Friday's game. Pham allegedly slapped Pederson "Will Smith-style" because of a dispute within a Fantasy Football league in which the two players participated. Here's Pederson's explanation of what happened:

MLB launched in inquiry into the matter shortly after it occurred, and Pham was scratched from the Reds' Friday lineup, likely in anticipation of a suspension.

Pham, 34, is in his first season with the Reds. In 42 games for Cincinnati, he's batted .233/.335/.373 (92 OPS+) with five home runs and 24 walks.