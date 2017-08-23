Angels' Albert Pujols becomes all-time home run leader among foreign born players

Tuesday night in Anaheim, the Angels routed the Rangers (LAA 10, TEX 1) as they look to remain in the AL Wild Card race. The Halos are 1/2 game back of the Twins for the second Wild Card spot, though five other teams are within 4 1/2 games of that spot as well. It's a very tight race. Should be fun.

During Tuesday's win Angels slugger Albert Pujols swatted his 19th home run of the season and the 610th home run of his Hall of Fame career. He is now in sole possession of eighth place on the all-time home run list. Here is the milestone homer:

With Tuesday's home run, Pujols also became baseball's all-time home run leader among foreign born players, passing Sammy Sosa. Pujols was born in the Dominican Republic, though he went to high school and college in Kansas City.

Here is the all-time home run leaderboard among foreign born players:

Albert Pujols: 610 and counting Sammy Sosa: 609 Rafael Palmeiro: 569 Manny Ramirez : 555 David Ortiz : 541 Carlos Delgado : 473 Jose Canseco: 462 Miguel Cabrera: 459 and counting Adrian Beltre: 459 and counting Vladimir Guerrero : 449

Pujols is signed through 2021, so even though he is very clearly no longer the hitter he was during his prime, he figures to have a shot at joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club when it's all said and done.