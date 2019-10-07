Angels interviewing ex-Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who reportedly is the favorite among candidates for the job

More than a week has passed since the Chicago Cubs cut ties with manager Joe Maddon instead of giving him a new contract. On Monday, Maddon will begin testing the market by interviewing with the Los Angeles Angels and is their "top choice," MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

The Angels seemingly signaled their interest in Maddon by dismissing manager Brad Ausmus after one season on the job. General manager Billy Eppler has said the Angels intend to interview a number of candidates, but it's to be determined if anyone but Maddon has a legitimate chance of landing the gig -- and what it will entail for the Angels' offseason if they do hire Maddon, who figures to be one of MLB's highest-paid managers, three years removed from his 2016 World Series title.

Maddon also has deep ties to the Angels organization. He was a player in the California Angels' farm system in the 1970s before moving on to coaching and managing on a minor-league level. He held a variety of gigs with the Angels before joining the big-league coaching staff, and on two occasions even was named the interim skipper. In all, he spent more than three decades with the Angels before leaving after the 2005 season to take over as the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays skipper.

Maddon, of course, has since enjoyed successful runs in both St. Petersburg and Chicago, amassing a career .540 winning percentage as well as two pennants and the 2016 title.

The Cubs cut ties with the manager after an 84-win season, his worst in five years in Chicago. Maddon has made the postseason in eight of the past 12 seasons, but Chicago's front office clearly felt the team was going in the wrong direction after the historic success of 2016. Follow all of the managerial buzz with our tracker here.