MLB manager tracker, rumors: Mets fire Carlos Beltran in wake of cheating scandal; Red Sox, Astros searching
The Red Sox, Astros and Mets are left searching for a new manager with just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report
Just when you thought the Pirates were the last team to hire a new manager heading into the 2020 season, Major League Baseball and commissioner Rob Manfred announced punishments for the Astros stemming from the club's alleged high-tech sign-stealing scheme in 2017. In the wake of the report, the Astros immediately fired manager A.J. Hinch. MLB will now embark on similar investigation on the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox, but that did not stop them from cutting ties with Alex Cora a day after the Astros' punishments. It doesn't stop there. Carlos Beltran, who was named the new manager of the Mets this offseason, was the next skipper to part ways for his involvement in the cheating scandal.
Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to spring training.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|LATEST NEWS
|Carlos Beltran
|The Mets parted ways with Mickey Callaway, who went 163-161 (.503) during his two seasons, then hired Calos Beltran this offseason, who then stepped down after being named in the Astros' sign-stealing investigation in 2017. Now they embark on their third managerial search in 27 months.
|Alex Cora
|--
|The Red Sox did not wait for MLB to complete its investigation into the team's alleged high-tech sign-stealing during their 2018 World Series championship campaign to take action. On Jan. 14, they mutually parted ways with Cora, who was heavily implicated in MLB's investigation into the Astros' scandal.
|A.J. Hinch
|--
|On Jan. 13, Astros owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that took place in 2017 when his team won a World Series. Crane's decision came shortly after MLB announced penalties for the Astros' cheating scandal. Houston has interviewed veteran skippers John Gibbons and Buck Showalter for the vacant role.
|Joe Maddon
|David Ross
|The Cubs named former backstop David Ross as their next skipper. Ross had worked with the front office (and on television) since retiring after the 2016 World Series. The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not return.
|Ned Yost
|Mike Matheny
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Mike Matheny was the immediate front-runner for the opening in Kansas City, and the Royals hired the ex-Cardinals skipper on Oct. 31. Matheny, who managed the Cardinals for six-and-a-half seasons, joined Kansas City's organization in an adviser role last November.
|Brad Ausmus
|Joe Maddon
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Ex-Cubs skipper Joe Maddon agreed on a three-year deal to become the new manager.
|Gabe Kapler
|Joe Girardi
|Philadelphia installed former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as its next skipper, per reports. Girardi had been one of three finalists, alongside Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. The Phillies dismissed Gabe Kapler on Oct. 11 following several days of deliberations.
|Andy Green
|Jayce Tingler
|The Padres installed Jayce Tingler, formerly of the Rangers, as their new skipper, replacing Andy Green, whom they fired in September. Tingler had previously served in a capacity of roles for the Rangers, including outfield and baserunning coach. The Padres dismissed Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West.
|Bruce Bochy
|Gabe Kapler
|The Giants hired former Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler after a lengthy process that saw them consider Astros bench coach Joe Espada. Kapler's job will be to replace Bruce Bochy, who had an historic run with the franchise. Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He was the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins.
|Clint Hurdle
|Derek Shelton
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the days before the move was made. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020. Twins bench coach Derek Shelton took the job on Nov. 27.
