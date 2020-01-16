Mets manager Carlos Beltran steps down after being implicated in Astros sign-stealing scandal

Carlos Beltran is out as Mets manager before he coached a single game. Beltran resigned from his post, the team announced on Thursday, after questions swirled about his role in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Beltran, 42, was hired in November by the Mets, a franchise he spent seven seasons with during his two-decade MLB playing career.

"We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways," Mets owner Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a joint statement. "Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as Manager of the New York Mets."

Beltran is the third MLB manager to lose his job this week because of the Astros scandal. Houston manager A.J. Hinch was fired Monday after he received a one-year suspension from MLB, and Red Sox skipper Alex Cora was let go Tuesday night. Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017, was referenced as a ringleader of the Astros scheme in Major League Baseball's nine-page report and the Red Sox are also being investigated for potential electronic sign-stealing under Cora in 2018.

"At a meeting this morning with Jeff [Wilpon] and Brodie [Van Wagenen] we mutually agreed to part ways," Beltran said in a statement. "I'm grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future."

Beltran was a veteran player under Hinch and Cora for the Astros in 2017, and he is the only player mentioned by name in MLB's report. The league decided it was not going to punish the players who were involved in the sign-stealing scandal, and it seems unlikely that Beltran will receive any kind of penalty from the league. Still, since Beltran was implicated in the report, the Mets decided to part ways with Beltran rather than enter spring training with questions looming about exactly how much he was involved in the Astros' scheme. The situation was made worse considering Beltran claimed he was unaware of the Astros using a center-field camera to obtain signs earlier in the offseason.

Beltran spent the 2019 season as a special adviser to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, before accepting the Mets manager job for the 2020 season. After ending his MLB career with the Astros 2017 World Series title, Beltran also interviewed for the Yankees managerial job before it was eventually given to Aaron Boone.

Beltran played for the Mets from 2005-2011. The nine-time All-Star also played for the Yankees, Royals, Cardinals and Giants. The switch-hitting outfielder retired with a .279 batting average with 435 home runs, 565 doubles, 312 stolen bases, 1,587 RBI and 1,582 runs scored over his 20-year career.