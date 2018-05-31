Angels vs. Tigers odds: Advanced computer model on 11-4 run reveals MLB picks for May 31

The four-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers ends Thursday. First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Angels are -210 on the money line, meaning it would take a $210 bet on Los Angeles to return $100.

Before you make any kind of pick on this American League matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on an incredible 11-4 run on its major-league money-line picks. Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Angels and Tigers and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine.

The model knows that Detroit's pitching has been mediocre, with a team ERA of 4.37. Both teams also have sluggers capable of hitting the long ball. Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with eight home runs, and Mike Trout tops the Angels with 18.

Los Angeles is 30-26 overall and 18-9 on the road, while Detroit is 25-30 and 16-12 at Comerica.

Taking the mound for the Angels is left-hander Andrew Heaney, who's 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Tigers batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose lefty Ryan Carpenter, who's 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA. The computer model is predicting that Carpenter will whiff four Angels in five innings of work.

Los Angeles is 4-11 in Heaney's past 15 starts, while the over is 38-17 in Detroit's previous 55 Thursday games.

So which side of the line should you be all over on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Angels-Tigers money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the week on a scorching 11-4 run on its MLB money-line picks!