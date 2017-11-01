Astros-Dodgers Game 7 weather: Just about perfect for season's final game

For Game 7 of the World Series, weather won't be an issue at all

LOS ANGELES -- Game 7 of the World Series is a special thing and in Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, the weather isn't going to get in the way of the Dodgers or Astros. Roughly three hours to the game it is 71 degrees and partly cloudy. 

Just because we can, let's take a look at the view: 

weather7a.jpg

That'll play. Beautiful, especially considering it's November 1. 

The forecast shows a zero percent chance of rain until two hours into gametime, when it skyrockets all the way up to five percent. 

The outfield flags as I type this aren't moving and the win isn't forecasted to exceed six miles per hour at any point during the game. 

Quite simply: It's a beautiful day for baseball and it's our third World Series Game 7 in the past four seasons. Life is good! 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

