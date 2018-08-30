Astros reportedly agree to extension with manager A.J. Hinch
Hinch will remain with the Astros after leading them to four winning seasons in a row
Manager A.J. Hinch guided the Houston Astros to the World Series title last fall. He might do it again this October. Wherever time takes Hinch, it won't be away from the Astros -- not anytime soon.
The Astros made sure of that on Wednesday, agreeing to a multi-year extension with Hinch:
Previously, Hinch's deal included a club option for next season. While there's no reported length out there yet, the odds are this new agreement will keep him in town for another three to four seasons, as those are often the terms used in manager's contracts.
Hinch has done well in his second go-around as skipper. After posting a .420 winning percentage over parts of two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he's won 57 percent of his games with the Astros. Houston ensured its fourth consecutive winning season Wednesday.
