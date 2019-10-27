Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 5 picks, predictions from proven computer model

After regaining home field advantage and knotting the 2019 World Series at 2-2 with an 8-1 win on Saturday, the Houston Astros look to stay hot when they face the Washington Nationals in Game 5 on Sunday. The Astros (107-55), who are 4-3 on the road in the postseason, are eyeing their second World Series title in three years, while the Nationals (93-69), who are 10-4 in the playoffs, are 4-3 at home. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. Washington, which had an eight-game postseason win streak snapped on Friday, has now dropped two in a row. The latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston favored at -153 on the money line (risk $153 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own, listen to the latest 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season.

The model has dialed in on Astros vs. Nationals.

The model has taken into account that the Astros will send right-hander Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA) to the mound. Cole suffered his first loss since May 22 in the Astros' 5-4 defeat in Game 1. He had won eight straight decisions prior to that game, including three postseason contests. In four playoff outings, Cole is 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA, giving up 18 hits, six earned runs and nine walks in 29 2/3 innings.

Third baseman Alex Bregman, who hit .296 during the regular season, had a breakout game on Saturday against the Nationals, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs, including a grand slam home run. It was his first multi-hit performance in the postseason since going 2-for-4 in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bregman entered the World Series 2019 hitting .400 against the Nationals in three career games, going 6-for-15 with a double, one home run and three RBIs.

But just because Houston has been on a roll the past two games does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Nationals have some of the best starting pitchers in the game and will send right-hander Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) to the mound. Scherzer allowed just two runs on five hits in five innings in Game 1, striking out seven and walking three. He has won his last three postseason starts. In seven career games against Houston prior to the 2019 World Series, Scherzer was 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who hit .319 during the regular season, appears to be back on track after slumping to begin the series. Rendon went 2-for-4 in Game 4. He has at least one hit in nine of the past 10 games, going 13-for-36 with five doubles, one homer and eight RBIs during that stretch. Prior to the series, Rendon had faced the Astros in seven previous games, going 13-for-29 with seven doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

So who wins Game 5 of Astros vs. Nationals?