The American League Championship Series continues Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington for what will be a pivotal Game 5. After the Rangers won the first two games of the series in Houston, the Astros struck back to take two in Arlington in convincing fashion. The ALCS is now tied 2-2 and will go back to Houston for at least Game 6 in this best-of-seven series.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to how you can watch and find out.

How to watch Game 5

Date: Friday, Oct. 20 | Time: 5:07 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: LHP Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Odds: HOU -107 | TEX -112 | O/U: 8.5

Preview



Shades of the 2019 World Series? Remember that one? The Astros were in it and every game saw the road team win. We're 4/7 of the way there in this one. It continues the theme of the Astros being the toughest road team in baseball while overly vulnerable at home. The Rangers are good at home, but not against these Astros. The Astros are now 7-1 in Globe Life Park with a +39 run differential against the Rangers. Is it really that simple, that the Astros are going to win in Arlington while the Rangers win in Houston? It can't possibly be that simple, right? Right?

Prediction

As Run DMC would say, it's tricky. Verlander in his last several regular-season starts mirrored his teammates in being bad at home and great on the road. His numbers in the playoffs look excellent, but the eye test wasn't so kind and I felt like he should've given up more runs. But those were both home starts. Montgomery has been mostly outstanding of late, but it's the Astros' second look at him in less than a week and this time it's in a ballpark where they keep raking. I think I'll stick with that side. Pick: Astros 7, Rangers 4.