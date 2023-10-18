The American League Championship Series continues Wednesday night at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers defeated the in-state rival Houston Astros in Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park, so they hold a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84% of the time.

Last month, the Astros swept the Rangers in three games at Globe Life Field and it was a massacre. The final scores were 13-6, 14-1, and 12-3. The Astros would certainly like to do that again in these next three games, but one game at a time. They need a win in Game 3 to avoid a dreaded 3-0 series deficit.

How to watch Game 3

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18 | Time: 8:03 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV channel: FS1

Starting pitchers: RHP Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Odds: TEX +148 | HOU -177 | O/U: 1.5

Preview



Max Scherzer is back. The three-time Cy Young winner has not pitched since Sept. 12 because of a teres major muscle strain near his right shoulder, but he is good to go, and will start Game 3. Scherzer faced hitters in a 69-pitch live batting practice session last week, so he is reasonably stretched out. The Astros need all the help they can get and have to hope Scherzer is rusty. Javier had an up and down regular season, though he was very good in his Division Series start. More than anything, the Astros really need Kyle Tucker and several other key hitters to get on track. Yordan Alvarez needs help.

Prediction

Given the layoff, I suspect Scherzer will be a little rusty, and the Astros will take advantage early. I'm going to say Houston wins Game 3 and makes it series. And Alvarez will go deep again. Who would get against that at this point? Pick: Astros 6, Rangers 3.