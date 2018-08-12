Barry Bonds has number retired by Giants, takes left field in San Francisco one last time
Bonds finished his career as MLB's all-time home-run king
Prior to Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the San Francisco Giants retired Barry Bonds's No. 25 jersey.
Bonds was among those who made speeches, but perhaps the most memorable aspect of the night came thereafter, when he assumed his old post in left field one last time:
Bonds, of course, is Major League Baseball's all-time home-run king, having retired with 762 dingers. He split his career between the Pirates and Giants organizations, finishing a 22-year run with a career .298/.444/.607 line as well as 514 stolen bases.
Though Bonds never failed a PED test, steroid allegations have kept him out of Cooperstown.
