Barry Bonds will have his No. 25 jersey retired by San Francisco Giants in August

The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday made an important announcement regarding retired slugger Barry Bonds ...

Yes, the Giants on Aug. 11 will retire Bonds' No. 25 before their home game against the Pirates.

Bonds, who'll turn 54 in July, spent 15 seasons with the Giants. Along the way, he batted .312/.477/.666 on their watch with 586 home runs and five NL MVP Awards. Bonds in 2001 with the Giants set the single-season home run record, and in 2007 became the all-time leader in the category.

On Monday, team president and CEO Larry Baer released the following statement through the team:

"No other Giants player has worn No. 25 since Barry's final season. It's time to officially retire his number in honor of his remarkable 22-year career as one of the greatest players of all time and for his countless achievements and contributions as a Giant. Barry grew up with the Giants and followed in the footsteps of his Godfather Willie Mays and another Giant legend who also wore number 25 -- his late father, Bobby. By officially retiring No. 25, we will not only pay tribute to Barry as the greatest player of his generation, but also honor the legacy of two of the greatest players to ever wear a Giants uniform."

Bonds also released a statement:

"I'm both honored and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season. As I've always said, the Giants and Giants fans are a part of my family. Growing up, Candlestick Park was my home away from home, and it is where my dad and godfather Willie played. For me to have played on the same field as them, wear the same uniform and now have my number retired, joining Willie and the other Giants legends is extremely special. No. 25 has meant a lot to me throughout my career and it is even more special that I got to share that with my dad."

NL Batting Title x2

NL MVP x7

Gold Glove x8

All-Star x14

500 HR//500 steal club

HR x762

Walks x2558

Add to the list this summer: #25 RETIRED #Bonds25 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/GNlYcR8PGL — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) February 6, 2018

Bonds has thus far not been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, largely because of his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career. However, he's long been beloved in San Francisco, and it's no surprise that the Giants would eventually take this step, however belatedly.