Blue Jays to extend protective netting at Rogers Centre to protect fans from foul balls
The precaution is occurring as a result of a foul ball that injured a young girl at a Yankees' game
MLB teams are finally taking notice of foul balls going AWOL into the stands, after a young girl was injured in a game at Yankee Stadium last year. The Blue Jays will be adding protective netting at Rogers Centre in order to improve fan safety. In a statement, the Blue Jays attempted to assuage concerns that fans have about the netting, laying them out in a letter to the fans.
One of the biggest concerns regarding netting has been impaired visibility, particular for fans paying premium prices for low-level seats. The Blue Jays are insisting that that won't be an issue, with "state-of-the-art netting." What that means is anyone's guess, but there's no question that the team has the means to ensure that games can be safe without infringing on the game experience.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Yankees making a similar announcement regarding their netting. The Reds, Padres and Mariners have also committed to expanding their protective netting come Opening Day 2018, along with several other teams. Although the danger was always present, the injury last year made the safety concerns all-too tangible, and teams have taken notice and, more importantly, steps to ensure that a similar incident won't occur again.
