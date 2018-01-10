Yankees will expand protective netting at Yankee Stadium for 2018

The Yankees on Wednesday announced plans to expand the protective netting at Yankee Stadium in time for the 2018 season. Here's the full statement from the team:

The New York Yankees today announced details regarding the additional protective netting that will be installed at Yankee Stadium for the start of the 2018 regular season. Increased coverage will include partially retractable netting attached to the roofs of both dugouts and stationary netting extending beyond the far ends of the dugouts toward the foul poles.

During the design and engineering process, the Yankees consulted with the architecture firm Populous along with netting company Promats Athletics.

Netting attached to the roofs of both dugouts will extend to a height of nine feet above each dugout during games. The bottom portions of these nets will be upwardly retractable by up to three feet, allowing fans the opportunity to fully interact with players during batting practice when the protective batting cage is being employed around the home plate area of the field. Prior to the start of the game, the nets will connect to the dugout roof, where they will remain in place throughout the game.

Beyond the dugout, netting will extend to Section 011 on the first-base side and Section 029 on the third-base side. The netting in these locations will rise to eight feet above the playing field (approximately 5.5 feet above the wall surrounding the field of play), and will remain in place from the start of batting practice through the end of the game. These sections of netting may be removed for soccer matches or other events held at Yankee Stadium.

Dyneema fiber Ultra Cross 1.2 mm-wide knotless netting — the same as was used for Yankee Stadium backstop netting in 2017 — will be utilized for all netting in the 2018 season. Additionally, all netting will be "field green" in color to minimize its visible impact for those in attendance and viewers watching on television.

Installation will begin in February, and will be completed in time for the Yankees' scheduled 2018 home opener on Monday, April 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition, a similar protective netting system at George M. Steinbrenner Field is being installed and will be operational for the start of Yankees spring training (Tuesday, February 13).