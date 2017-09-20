Young fan carried away after being struck by line drive foul ball at Yankee Stadium
The child is receiving medical attention at an area hospital, the Yankees said in a statement
An incredibly scary moment took place at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
A young fan sitting behind the third base dugout was hit by a Todd Frazier line drive foul ball and had to be carried out of the stands. Play was halted for several minutes while the fan was tended to. Frazier and other Yankees and Twins players on the field were visibly shaken up.
The Yankees have since provided the following update on the fan:
Several teams, including the Mets, have extended netting from behind home plate down the foul lines and over the dugouts. The Yankees have remained noncommittal about extending the netting at Yankee Stadium this year.
The bottom line: the longer MLB teams wait to extend the netting, the more likely it is a foul ball or flying bat will seriously injure or even kill someone. It wasn't that long ago that they put up railings in front of the dugouts because the actual pros couldn't react fast enough to foul balls and bats.
There is no reasonable argument against extending netting. Sight lines are a non-issue. Anyone who has sat behind the plate will tell you the netting isn't noticeable. Autographs? That can be fixed easily with closable windows within the netting. "Pay attention" is in no way a realistic solution, as anyone who has ever gone anywhere with another human being could tell you.
The young child at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday is not the first person who had to be carried away after being struck by a foul ball and they won't be the last either, at least not until the netting is extended. Please, MLB. Be proactive, not reactive.
-
CLE's Brantley shut down 7-10 more days
Brantley has not played since August 8 due to an ankle injury
-
MLB roundup: Dodgers can clinch division
Plus the Red Sox can lock down a postseason spot and all you need to know from the world of...
-
Neshek mad Greinke won't sign autograph
Neshek called Greinke an 'ahole' and a 'turd' on a message board
-
Ausmus seems to know he won't be back
Ausmus' job security has been in question for years now
-
Sano running out of time to get healthy
Sano has been out with a stress reaction in his left shin since Aug. 19
-
Fan buys everyone nuggets after Rhys HR
Damon Miller Jr. tweeted himself into a corner last week, and he came through with the nug...
Add a Comment