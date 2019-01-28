Bo Jackson weighs in on Kyler Murray's decision, says he should 'go with his heart'

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma's star quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics last year and signed a contract with the team, but he declared for the NFL draft earlier this month. Now, the two-sport athlete is giving himself some more time to consider what sport he wants to pursue professionally.

The discussion of whether or not Murray is going to pick the gridiron or the diamond has brought on a flurry of advice from experts, but the latest person joining the conversation is probably the most fitting. Famed two-sport athlete Bo Jackson spoke to reporters on Friday in Kansas City as part of the Royals' weekend fan festival.

Here's what Bo knows about Murray:

I know he won the Heisman Trophy because I voted for him. I would not give him advice [about choosing football or baseball] because I just did what my heart told me to do ... the young man from Oklahoma should just go with his heart.

Jackson, a two-sport star at Auburn, played eight MLB seasons and four seasons in the NFL. His advice for Murray was pretty simple, but it differed from fellow two-sport pro Deion Sanders' advice for Murray.

Jackson elaborated a bit more on Murray's circumstancconsider what sport he wants to pursue professionallyes. "Yes. One hundred percent," Jackson said when asked if it was more difficult now than it was 30 years ago. "The athletic pool is rich and deep with talent it's not funny. It's ridiculous how talented the kids are. If you try to be great in both sports you'll end up being mediocre in both. Probably second-string in both."

CBS Sports laid out arguments for both sports: you can find our argument for baseball here, and football here.