On Wednesday afternoon, a National League bout features the Atlanta Braves (17-20) traveling to play the Milwaukee Brewers (23-14). These teams split the first two matchups of the series as they both look to secure a win today. Atlanta snapped its two-game skid with a win in the last outing. Max Fried (4-2, 3.14 ERA) starts for the Braves, while Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.77 ERA) gets the nod for Milwaukee.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is the -135 money-line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Atlanta is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 6.5.





Braves vs. Brewers money-line: Milwaukee -135, Atlanta +115

Braves vs. Brewers run line: Atlanta +1.5 (-200)

Braves vs. Brewers over-under: 6.5 runs

ATL: The over is 5-1-1 in Atlanta's last seven games overall

MIL: The Brewers are 4-0 in their last four games as a home favorite

Why you should back the Braves



Left fielder Marcell Ozuna owns home run power due to his quick and excellent hands. Ozuna has been able to drive in runs for Atlanta regularly. The two-time All-Star also has a terrific throwing arm from the outfield. Ozuna has drilled six home runs with a team-best 16 RBIs thus far. The 31-year-old is also on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outing, he went 1-for-4 with a two-run bomb.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the past five games with a groin injury. Acuna Jr. is an exceptional athlete with outstanding speed and bat control. The two-time All-Star is a threat to steal bases while owning a strong arm from the outfield. Acuna Jr. has recorded a hit in eight straight outings. In last night's win, he went 1-for-3 with two walks and a single.

Why you should back the Brewers

Left fielder Christian Yelich has a natural-looking swing that can hit for both average and power. Yelich has sound awareness of the strike zone and has the flexibility to play all three outfield positions. The 2018 NL MVP leads the team in hits (31) with a batting average of .238 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. On May 11, he went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, and three RBIs.

Second baseman Kolten Wong is an excellent contact hitter with gap power. Wong is streaky but can get hot in a hurry. He's also a reliable defender in the infield with quick reads and reaction time. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner has a batting average of .248, three homers, and 12 runs batted in.

How to make Brewers vs. Braves picks



