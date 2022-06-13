NL East rivals square off when the Atlanta Braves (34-27) go on the road to play the Washington Nationals (23-39) on Monday evening. Atlanta heads into this battle as the hottest team in the majors, winning 11 straight games. The Braves are now 5.5 games back from first place in the NL East standings. Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA) gets the nod for Atlanta. Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA) is starting for Washington.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -150 moneyline favorite (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Washington is a +130 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Braves vs. Nationals moneyline: Atlanta -150, Washington +130

Braves vs. Nationals run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (+110)

Braves vs. Nationals over-under: 9.5 runs

ATL: Braves are 5-0 in their last five road games

WAS: Over is 4-0 in Nationals' last four Monday games

Why you should back the Braves



Third baseman Austin Riley is a quality contributor on both sides of the game. Riley has a strong throwing arm from the corner with a solid glove. The 2021 All-MLB First Team selection owns tremendous home-run power and can hit for average. Riley is tied for fifth in the majors in home runs (16) along with 35 RBIs. On June 11, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is a stable defender with quick reactions and reads. Albies can bat from both sides of the plate with untapped home-run power in his swing. The two-time All-Star has a batting average of .246 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. On June 11, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam.

Why you should back the Nationals

First baseman Josh Bell has been a natural run-producing bat in the lineup for Washington. Bell can hit for both average and power. The 2019 All-Star also has the versatility to play first base and the corner outfield positions. Bell is leading the team in batting average (.302), RBIs (37) and has seven home runs. On June 10, he was 2-for-5 with a three-run homer.

Right fielder Juan Soto has an electric bat with big-time power in his swing. Soto can smack the ball all around the yard with ease due to his excellent hands and pitch recognition. The 2021 All-Star leads the team in home runs (13) with 28 RBIs. He's also on a five-game hitting streak as they head into this contest.

How to make Nationals vs. Braves picks

