Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Mejía was found to be in violation of the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, according to a league-issued press release.

This marks the second time in 16 months that Mejía has tested positive for Stanozolol. He was suspended for 80 games in May 2022. For those wondering, a third positive test would result in a lifetime ban.

Here's some more information on Stanozolol, according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency's website:

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid that is derived from testosterone and has anabolic and androgenic properties. It first came on the market in 1962. Over time, the marketing and labeling of stanozolol has been altered due to FDA requirements and changes in the drug market. In 2010, it was withdrawn from the U.S. market. It is classified as a Schedule III controlled substance under federal regulation under the Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2004 and the updated Designer Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2014.

Mejía, 27, has made 28 career big-league appearances. Nine of those came this season. He's amassed an 8.32 ERA (52 ERA+) and a 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Brewers originally acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians in November 2021 for David Fry. (Fry has since appeared in 53 games.)

Mejía has been on the injured list with shoulder inflammation since Aug. 13. He was recently transferred to the 60-day version of that list to clear a spot on the 40-player roster for veteran third baseman and recent addition Josh Donaldson. His time on the IL will count toward his suspension, but it's important to note that he will not be paid for the duration of the ban.