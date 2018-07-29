Bryce Harper after J.T. Realmuto's walk-off: 'If that guy was on our side, that wouldn’t have happened'

With a potential trade deadline sell-off looming, the Nationals lost to the Marlins on Saturday (MIA 2, WAS 1) to snap their three-game winning streak. Washington is back to .500 at 52-52.

The Marlins won Saturday's game on J.T. Realmuto's walk-off single to right field. It was a well-placed bloop along the right-field line that might not have dropped in had the Nationals employed a traditional defensive alignment. But, with a five-man infield and two-man outfield, no one could get to the ball. Here's the video:

Given where the ball fell in, there's a pretty good chance it would've been a walk-off sac fly even if it was caught. Plus the bases were loaded with no outs. The Marlins had a 93.6 percent win probability when Realmuto stepped to the plate. Yeah.

Anyway, after the game Bryce Harper, who was at first base as part of the five-man infield, was asked about the walk-off single. His answer was ... interesting.

Bryce Harper on J.T. Realmuto’s walk-off single: “If that guy was on our side, that wouldn’t have happened.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 29, 2018

Hmmm. The Nationals have had interest in Realmuto for weeks now and reportedly they're showing even more interest as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches. They have an opening at catcher both this year and going forward, and Realmuto is both very good and under team control long-term. He'd be a wonderful addition to pretty much any team, not just Washington.

Still, the Nationals have had trade interest in Realmuto and now Harper stopped just short of openly campaigning for him following a walk-off single. Not necessarily a bad thing! Just ... interesting timing. A star player saying the guy who just beat you should be on your team might not go over well in the clubhouse.