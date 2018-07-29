Bryce Harper after J.T. Realmuto's walk-off: 'If that guy was on our side, that wouldn’t have happened'
Harper seemed to be stumping for his team to pick up the Marlins backstop
With a potential trade deadline sell-off looming, the Nationals lost to the Marlins on Saturday (MIA 2, WAS 1) to snap their three-game winning streak. Washington is back to .500 at 52-52.
The Marlins won Saturday's game on J.T. Realmuto's walk-off single to right field. It was a well-placed bloop along the right-field line that might not have dropped in had the Nationals employed a traditional defensive alignment. But, with a five-man infield and two-man outfield, no one could get to the ball. Here's the video:
Given where the ball fell in, there's a pretty good chance it would've been a walk-off sac fly even if it was caught. Plus the bases were loaded with no outs. The Marlins had a 93.6 percent win probability when Realmuto stepped to the plate. Yeah.
Anyway, after the game Bryce Harper, who was at first base as part of the five-man infield, was asked about the walk-off single. His answer was ... interesting.
Hmmm. The Nationals have had interest in Realmuto for weeks now and reportedly they're showing even more interest as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches. They have an opening at catcher both this year and going forward, and Realmuto is both very good and under team control long-term. He'd be a wonderful addition to pretty much any team, not just Washington.
Still, the Nationals have had trade interest in Realmuto and now Harper stopped just short of openly campaigning for him following a walk-off single. Not necessarily a bad thing! Just ... interesting timing. A star player saying the guy who just beat you should be on your team might not go over well in the clubhouse.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Severino struggles again
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
-
MLB DFS, July 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Rockies reportedly reunite with Holliday
Holliday spent the early years of his career in Colorado
-
Rumor mill: Padres, Rays talk Archer
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Hall of Fame induction: How to watch
Six new Hall of Famers will be inducted into Cooperstown this weekend
-
7 things to know on Hall of Fame weekend
Six new Hall of Famers will be enshrined in Cooperstown this weekend