Throughout his career, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has earned a reputation that he's a quick healer from injuries. Currently, he's in the middle of his recovery from Tommy John surgery and while he's not a pitcher, he's still flying through the process. The latest? It's possible that Harper returns to the Phillies lineup the first weekend in May.

Via The Athletic:

He has a doctor's appointment scheduled at the beginning of May in Los Angeles when the Phillies are there for the back half of a six-game road trip. "If we get clearance from the doctor, then we'll see when he can start DHing," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday. "But it shouldn't be too far after that." It's possible Harper is in the lineup by the first weekend of May — or soon thereafter — once the Phillies return home from California. As long as the doctor clears him. The Phillies are operating, team sources said, as if this is a plausible scenario.

Remember, Harper had major surgery on his elbow Nov. 23, the timeline pushed back much further than expected thanks to the Phillies' run to the World Series. At the time, the Phillies were releasing statements that made it sound like a realistic goal was a return after the All-Star break. After all, that would be a touch less than eight months since the procedure and surely Harper would need a minor-league rehab assignment once he was recovered enough to start swinging a bat, right? Right?

Instead, Harper started taking batting practice on April 5 and he's been working out with the team since. As the surgically repaired elbow is his throwing elbow, he's started to learn how to play first base -- instead of his customary right field -- to ease him back on defense, though he'll almost certainly be back as a DH first. Also keep in mind that the Phillies lost first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a torn ACL late in spring training.

If Harper does make it back within the next few weeks, it'll be the fastest return to the field after Tommy John surgery ever in the majors. Tony Womack in 2004 returned 182 days after his surgery, according to The Athletic, and a May 5 Harper return would be just 163 days since his surgery.

Remember, Harper hit nearly all season in 2022 with a torn UCL in his elbow. He also missed several weeks after needing surgery to repair a broken thumb he suffered on a hit-by-pitch. In his 99 games, he hit .286/.364/.514 (146 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 65 RBI and 63 runs before his amazing run in the playoffs. In 17 postseason games, he hit .349/.414/.746 with seven doubles, six home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs.

The struggling Phillies could sure use the boost. They are 8-12 and already 6 1/2 games out in the NL East. Let's not forget their run happened late last season, though, as they were only 21-29 through May last season and ended up with the NL pennant.