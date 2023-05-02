Well ahead of initial schedules, hopes, and dreams, veteran slugger Bryce Harper will return to the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup on Tuesday night as they face the Dodgers for the second game of the series in Los Angeles. Harper's been sidelined for the season to date as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but he's progressed enough to take on DH duties for the Phils until he's ready to play the field.

Needless to say, the two-time MVP will be a welcome presence for Philly. The reigning National League champs are 15-15 at this writing, and while pitching has been their major problem, getting Harper's bat back in the lineup will be a boon regardless of where their specific needs lie.

So as the Phils get ready for their lineup linchpin's return, let's set the scene with some things to know about Harper's return and how he got to this point.

1. Harper is returning record time

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm on late November, not long after the Phillies fell to the Astros in six games in the World Series. Initial expectations were that he would miss the first half of the 2023 season. However, the first optimistic plot twist came when the Phillies declined to put Harper on the 60-day injured list to start the season. That raised hopes that Harper might be able to return to the active roster before the end off May.

Harper's potential timeline got whittled down further when it was reported that he wouldn't require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies. He'd been hitting velocity and taking batting practice for some time, and the final hurdle was getting medical clearance to run the bases and execute his preferred head-first slides.

Harper got the all-clear on Monday and hinted as much on Instagram:

Typically, position players require 6-9 months in order to achieve game readiness after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but in Harper's case he's going to make it back to the lineup in an impossibly hasty 160 days since having his elbow reconstructed. That's a record when it comes to coming back from Tommy John. While Harper has an earned reputation as a fast healer, this timeline is beyond anyone's hopes. "I really tried to do everything I could to get to this point," Harper said Monday. "It's been a grind, coming in each day on the field or in (the trainer's room). (It was) just understanding my body and how I feel and where I can push myself mentally and physically."

2. He may eventually be the Phillies' first baseman

Harper isn't yet ready to play the field for Philly, and so he'll serve as the team's designated hitter for the foreseeable future in order to spare his surgically repaired right arm from having to make any throws. Eventually, though, he's expected to step into the breach at first base.

The Phillies have been scrambling at the position ever since their stalwart at the position, Rhys Hoskins, suffered a major knee injury in spring training that may sideline him for the entire season. The situation became graver still when Darick Hall, Hoskins' primary replacement, tore ligaments in his thumb and underwent surgery that may keep him on ice until the middle of June.

Given those tandem misfortunes, Harper reportedly brought the idea of playing first base to the club, and the team's high command liked said idea. Harper has two career appearances at first base, and while the position has its demands and skill requirements, it's not a premium position. Plenty of players have made a successful transition to first from elsewhere on the defensive spectrum. Given Harper's skills and dedication to craft, there's no reason to think the transition will go anything less than swimmingly.

Coming into Tuesday's tilt, Phillies first basemen this season have combined to hit just .229/.300/.339 this season with just three home runs, so Harper's eventual presence at that bat-first position will be most welcome. When that day comes, Alec Bohm will likely shift back to his usual position of third base, and Edmundo Sosa will revert to a reserve role. Harper's immediate return to the DH role probably means an end to Kody Clemens' time in Philly. Across 12 games this season, Clemens has slashed just .152/.200/.424, which is good for an OPS+ of just 66.

3. Harper will probably commence putting up big numbers

It's not exactly a stirring observation to say Harper is a highly skilled batsman. He carries with him into his age-30 season – yes, Harper has exited his 20s – a career line of .280/.390/.523 with 33 home runs, 35 doubles, and 90 unintentional walks per 162 games played. Despite not playing the field after April 16 last season – there's a very real "DH penalty" for hitters – Harper last season exceeded his career norms at the plate on a rate basis. As well, Harper in 2022 as his elbow presumably worsened absolutely raked in the postseason. He claimed NLCS MVP laurels and across the Phils' entire playoff run he slashed .349/.414/.746 with six homers and seven two-baggers in 17 games.

Possibly of note is that Harper has homered twice in 12 career at-bats against the Dodgers' Tuesday night starter Julios Urias, despite ceding the platoon advantage. The last time Harper played at Dodger Stadium – in May of last year – he went 8 for 15 with three spanks.

Such an immediate jolt would no doubt lift a Phils squad that right now is in fourth place in the tough National League East and behind three teams in the NL wild-card queue. Given what Harper has already achieved before even taking his first swing of the season, such an auspicious return would hardly be surprising.