Bryce Harper shushes Giants fans, gets revenge after being called 'overrated' by hitting home run
Bryce Harper doesn't like being called overrated
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper silenced his San Francisco Giants fan haters on Friday when he hit a 456-foot home run. A fan can be heard clearly yelling "overrated" to Harper before the homer, and the former National League MVP got immediate revenge.
Harper hit a bomb that went for a swim in McCovey Cove and pointed at the fan who doubted him just seconds earlier as he jogged towards first base. I guess he heard what was said in the stands.
Pro tip: Don't call a six-time All-Star overrated.
It is no shock that Giants fans are not supportive of Harper, who once toyed with the idea of playing for their team but settled on Philadelphia as his home instead. Harper seems to be comfortable in the role of unpopular opposer.
The three-run home run gave the Phillies an 8-6 lead over the Giants, but Harper's eighth inning statement was not his only of the night.
Harper had previously hit a 420-foot home run in the fifth inning that went sailing into right center field. He had already silenced the critics, and the crowd, with his home run, but wanted to make sure the message was clear. He literally "shushed" the visiting, booing, crowd as he rounded the bases at Oracle Park.
This is the first multi-homer game Harper has had with the Phillies. Philadelphia was not done yet, and put another one on the board to secure win in their 9-6 victory over San Francisco.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tebow's season over due to injury
Tebow, nearly 32, had a horrific season at Triple-A
-
Hot seat rankings: Mets, Nats improving
From Bruce Bochy to Don Mattingly, we rank every MLB manager on the likelihood of them getting...
-
Benches clear in D-backs vs Dodgers
The two teams began arguing after the final out of the game was recorded
-
Braves remove Greene from closer role
Greene had allowed a run in three of his four outings, and did not pitch the ninth on Frid...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 10
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineups for Aug. 10
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...