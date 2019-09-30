Cardinals beat reporter saves man's life before regular-season finale at Busch Stadium
Derrick Goold performed life-saving CPR on a videographer
The St. Louis Cardinals had 52 team saves and the highest save percentage in the National League, but the biggest save at Busch Stadium came on the final day of the season -- and it was performed by a beat writer.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reportedly came to the aid of a St. Louis-based videographer who suffered a heart attack and then a stroke just before Sunday's game. Mike Flanary, the videographer, collapsed in the Cubs' dugout and was momentarily without a pulse before Goold began performing CPR.
As a longtime lifeguard and former Eagle Scout, Goold was adequately prepared to step up when Flanary was in need of resuscitation. Eventually, the Cubs' training staff and emergency medical responders were able to take over and transport Flanary to a nearby hospital, where he's listed in "critical but stable" condition.
Goold's quick response may have made the difference between life and death, according to the stadium doctor.
"It was the early CPR by Derrick Goold that probably saved [Flanary's] life," Dr. David Tan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Derrick wasn't afraid. He didn't hesitate. And he did it. In the medical field, when you save somebody like this, they call it a clinical save. This is a clinical save that was started by Derrick Goold. Period."
Credit to Goold for being quick on his feet and coming through in the clutch, then just proceeding on with his day job and covering the Cardinals clinching the NL Central. And, for what it's worth, he didn't even once tweet about performing life-saving CPR on a man. That's gotta be in the running for the most humble thing you can (not) do in 2019.
