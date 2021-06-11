The St. Louis Cardinals will look to get back on track when they open a three-game weekend series against the National League Central Division-rival Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals (32-30), third in the division, are just 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Cubs (35-27), tied for first in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers, are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. Chicago has won two of the three games played this season against St. Louis.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series, which began in 1892, 1,250-1,187, including a 694-532 edge in games played at Chicago. Chicago is a -135 favorite on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 79-62 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning well over $600. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cardinals vs. Cubs. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis +125, Chicago -135

Cardinals vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5

Cardinals vs. Cubs over-under: 9 runs

STL: The Cardinals are 2-7 in their last nine road games vs. a team with a winning record

CHC: The Cubs are 5-1 in their last six home games against a right-handed starter

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago will send right-hander Kohl Stewart (1-1, 3.12 ERA) to the mound on Friday. Stewart has been pitching well of late and will look to silence a St. Louis lineup that has scored seven or more runs in two of its last three games. Stewart suffered a loss in his last outing, but he gave up zero earned runs over five innings on May 31 vs. the Padres.

Offensively, the Cubs have been led by third baseman Kris Bryant, who has also played a lot in the outfield of late. Bryant is hitting .307 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs and has scored 40 runs. He has a modest three-game hitting streak. Against the Cardinals, he is 4-for-11 (.364) with a double and two RBIs on the season. In 90 career games against St. Louis, Bryant is batting .244 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 44 RBIs.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis will start right-hander Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.25 ERA), who was sharp in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday. In four innings, Oviedo allowed two earned runs on just three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. In his two previous outings at Arizona and San Diego, he combined to pitch 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, walking 11, while striking out 11. In two career starts against the Cubs, he is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been hot of late. In the past four games, he is 8-for-16 with two doubles and four RBIs. He has also walked twice. For the season, Arenado is batting .282 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs and 32 runs scored. In 47 career games against Chicago, he is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 12 homers and 43 RBIs.

How to make Cubs vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 8.4 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.