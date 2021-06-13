The Chicago Cubs look for the three-game series sweep when they take on the rival St. Louis Cardinals in a key National League Central matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (32-32), third in the division, have lost eight of their past nine games. The Cubs (37-27), tied for first in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers, have won four in a row and five of six. Chicago has won four of the five games played this season against St. Louis.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series, which began in 1892, 1,252-1,187, including a 696-532 edge in games played at Chicago. Chicago is a -125 favorite on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks, check out the latest Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 79-62 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning well over $600. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cardinals vs. Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis +115, Chicago -125

Cardinals vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5

Cardinals vs. Cubs over-under: 9.5 runs

STL: The Cardinals have lost their last seven games against an NL Central opponent

CHI: The Cubs are 7-1 in their last eight home games against a right-handed starter

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago is expected to send right-hander Zach Davies (3-3, 4.45 ERA) to the mound. Davies was sharp in his last outing, throwing six shutout innings on the road on Tuesday to defeat the San Diego Padres. In that game, he allowed just one hit, while walking two and striking out four. In a May 23 outing at St. Louis, he got a no-decision, but went five innings, allowing four hits and zero runs.

Offensively, the Cubs have been led by center fielder Ian Happ, who has clobbered St. Louis pitching. On Saturday against the Cardinals, Happ was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk. He is 2-for-4 in the series. In 54 career games against St. Louis, Happ is batting .289 with nine doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. He has driven in 32 runs and has a .678 slugging percentage against the Cardinals.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis will start right-hander Carlos Martinez (3-6, 6.21 ERA), who has pitched better of late. In his last outing, he took the loss after going four innings against the Cleveland Indians. He gave up five runs on seven hits, but walked just one and struck out seven. He pitched against the Cubs on May 21, going six innings. He allowed just two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out two.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been one of the few bright spots in the series for St. Louis, going 3-for-7 with a home run. Over the past six games, he is 11-for-23 (.478) with two doubles and four RBIs. He has also walked three times. For the season, Arenado is batting .286 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 33 runs scored. In 49 career games against Chicago, he is batting .292 with 12 doubles, 13 homers and 47 RBIs.

How to make Cubs vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the teams combine for 9.1 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.