Former MLB center fielder Chuck Carr passed away at age 55, the Marlins announced on Monday. They released the following statement:

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Carr. One of the original Florida Marlins, Chuck quickly engrained himself as a fan favorite as he was often seen making amazing catches in the outfield or speeding around the bases. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Carr was selected in the ninth round of the 1986 draft out of Fontana High School in California. He debuted in the majors for the Mets on April 28, 1990. He only played in 16 MLB games for the Mets in 1990-91 before getting 22 games of action with the Cardinals in 1992. Then came his big break. Carr was taken by the Marlins in the 1992 expansion draft.

With the Marlins in 1993, Carr led the NL with 58 stolen bases while scoring very highly in defensive metrics in center field.

Later in his career, Carr would also play for the Brewers and Astros.

In all, he spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, appearing in 507 games with 1,914 plate appearances. He hit .254 with 435 hits, 81 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 123 RBI, 254 runs and 144 stolen bases. He's fifth in stolen bases in Marlins history and his 58 steals in 1993 are tied for the fourth-most ever by a Marlins player in a season.