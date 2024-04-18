Despite having to settle for a short-term contract after winning NL Comeback Player of the Year and receiving MVP votes last season, Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has no plans to leave agent Scott Boras. Bellinger signed a one-year "prove yourself" contract with the Cubs last winter, had a great 2023, and will have to do it again if he wants to really cash in next offseason.

Here's what Bellinger said about sticking with Boras (via The Athletic):

"I've definitely gotten blown up. But I've confirmed multiple times that I'm definitely not leaving," Bellinger said. "I've told Scott that. I had nothing but positive experiences through the whole process."

This past offseason was a very bad one for Boras. Bellinger was one of four decorated Boras clients -- Bellinger, Platinum Glove winner Matt Chapman, postseason hero Jordan Montgomery, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell -- who had to settle for a short-term contract after seeking much more. Montgomery left Boras earlier this month.

Those short-term contracts do have what amount to built-in insurance policies, it should be noted. Bellinger has a three-year, $80 million contract with two opt outs, so if he has a good year, he can go back into free agency this winter. If not, he can stay with the Cubs. Chapman, Montgomery, and Snell have similar contract structures.

Still, Boras failed to get four prominent clients a long-term contract, and one has already left for another agency. The simple fact that his clients are being asked whether they will leave reflects poorly on Boras. This is not the first time Boras has had a bad offseason -- Dallas Keuchel and Mike Moustakas circa 2018-19 can attest to that -- but this one was glaring.

Boras represents All-Stars Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Corbin Burnes, all of whom are scheduled to become free agents after this season. Jose Altuve was also going to become a free agent after the season, though he signed a five-year extension a few weeks ago. Realistically, there was never much of a chance Altuve would leave Houston.

Bellinger, for what it's worth, has started slowly this season. The 28-year-old is slashing .200/.296/.371 with three home runs through 18 games. Questions about underwhelming contact quality (exit velocity, etc.) persist, though Bellinger ranks middle of the pack now after sitting near the bottom of the league last offseason.