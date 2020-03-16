Coronavirus: MLB Opening Day pushed back until at least mid-May; owners still hoping for full schedule

The start of Major League Baseball's 2020 season will be delayed until at least mid-May, the league announced on Monday. After a conference call with all 30 clubs, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement saying the start of the regular season will be pushed back in accordance with a CDC recommendation to restrict events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The league initially announced a suspension of events for at least four weeks last Thursday, which originally pushed Opening Day back two weeks from March 26 until at least April 9.

Here's Monday's full statement from the league:

Today Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball. Following last night's newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance. MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

There is a growing sentiment among those in baseball that the season beginning anytime before June would be welcome, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. However, owners are still hopeful that the league will somehow be able to play a full 162-game season, notes Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States and has caused more than 4,200 fatalities worldwide. Here at CBS Sports we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.