Coronavirus: Oakland A's invite COVID-19 patient to throw out first pitch at home opener

Opening Day of the 2020 season won't be until May at the earliest because of the novel coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Even though the specifics are uncertain, the Oakland Athletics know who they want to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at their home opener.

Recently, an A's fan named Justin tweeted out a photo of himself from the hospital as he strove to overcome a case of COVID-19.

A's team president Dave Kaval noticed that Justin was wearing an A's hat in that photo and extended the invitation to him via Twitter:

Get well soon! The whole @Athletics nation is sending you positive thoughts. How is your arm? Would be honored to have you throw out the first pitch opening day! https://t.co/rpmC3v9mgz — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) March 17, 2020

Justin responded:

Oh my god! 😭😭😭😭

I’m blown away man — Justin (@jwdaddy80) March 17, 2020

So consider it a date. The A's had been scheduled to open the season at home against the Twins on March 26. As noted, their actual home opener will be at a much later, yet to be determined date, but the hope is that Justin will be there to throw the first pitch. Before all that, here's wishing Justin a speedy recovery, and here's hoping he's able to look forward that special day.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can cause illnesses as minor as a cold, or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization. The virus can cause symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

