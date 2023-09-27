Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said during a radio show appearance on Tuesday that he couldn't rule out the possibility of right-hander Max Scherzer pitching in the postseason. Scherzer has not pitched since Sept. 12 after suffering a teres major strain in his throwing shoulder that was expected to sideline him for at least two months.

"Yeah, I just talked to Max yesterday. I don't think you rule that out. Max isn't," Bochy said on 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece show. "He's thrown the ball, he's letting it go pretty good. Now, when you pitch, it's that last five or 10 percent that you've got to let go of the ball, that's what you have to have so you can finish up your pitches. But he seems optimistic, and he knows his body better than anybody. But we're getting good news on him, how he's coming along. So, I would not rule that out."

Bochy's comments coincide with Scherzer telling Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that he was ramping up his throwing program: "I'm continuing to strengthen my arm. [Throwing off] the mound is close."

Scherzer, 39, was obtained from the New York Mets at the trade deadline to beef up Texas' rotation. He subsequently made eight starts with the Rangers before suffering his injury, compiling a 3.20 ERA (139 ERA+) and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the process.

If Scherzer were to make it back at some point during the playoffs -- and mind you, it's to be seen when, exactly, the Rangers will begin their first series -- it seems more likely than not that he would have to do so as a reliever, if only because he won't have enough time to stretch back out as a starter.

The Rangers would likely be OK with that. After all, having Scherzer in a limited fashion beats not having him at all.