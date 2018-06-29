Cubs' Yu Darvish visiting specialist in Texas for second opinion on triceps injury
Darvish suffered a setback during his bullpen session Thursday
Just a few days ago, it looked like the return of Yu Darvish to the Cubs' rotation was imminent. He threw five innings in a minor-league rehab assignment and didn't walk anyone against five strikeouts. He threw 57 pitches, so next time out he could top 70, and the Cubs might have wanted to work with that.
Instead, Darvish suffered a setback in his bullpen session on Thursday. His injured triceps flared up and was bothering him, so he's been shut down again.
Darvish spent the first 4 1/2 years of his career with the Rangers, so there's some familiarity there and it makes sense that he'd seek out some level of comfort. His only DL stint in Texas came when he needed Tommy John surgery, so it's not like he's been historically an injury-prone player. Perhaps he'll find something and work his way back relatively soon.
Of course, there's a flip-side. At some point, you wonder about a lost season.
After signing a well-deserved six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs this past offseason, Darvish has only made eight starts and has disappointed, for the most part. He's 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 40 innings. His issues have been command. He's walked 21, hit four batters and often misses inside the strike zone, too. A triceps injury could absolutely be the problem there, which is why it's important for him to only return when he's 100 percent.
Without Darvish, the Cubs have a full rotation with Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and Mike Montgomery. They'd be much better with a full-go Darvish, of course.
