Major League Baseball announced the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Awards on Thursday evening. Colorado Rockies reliever Daniel Bard won the National League version, while Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez took home the American League's hardware. The winners were voted on by MLB.com's 30 beat writers.

Bard, 35, posted a 3.65 ERA (145 ERA+) and struck out more than a batter per frame in 24 2/3 innings. Prior to this season, he had not appeared in a big-league game since 2013. Indeed, Bard entered the year in a non-playing role after having his career derailed by the yips. He's the second Rockies player to win the award, joining fellow reliever Greg Holland (2017).

Perez, 30, batted .333/.353/.633 (161 OPS+) with 11 home runs in 37 games. He had previously missed the entire 2019 season because of Tommy John surgery. Perez is also the second Royals player to win the award. The first? Mike Moustakas back in 2017.

MLB has been handing out the Comeback Player of the Year Awards since 2005. Past winners include Carlos Carrasco, Buster Posey, and Ken Griffey Jr.