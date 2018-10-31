David Price contract: Red Sox star staying in Boston, will not exercise opt-out

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will not exercise the opt-out in his contract and will remain in Boston, he told reporters at Fenway Park before the team's World Series championship parade on Wednesday.

"I'm opting in. I'm not going anywhere," Price said. "I want to win here. We did that this year and I want to do it again."

Price's contract included an opt-out clause that would have allowed him to test free agency after the 2018 season.

In his third season with Boston, Price had his best season as a member of the Red Sox posting a 16-7 record and 3.58 ERA. The 33-year-old also rewrote his playoff narrative in the last month and won two games, including the World Series-clinching Game 5, against the Dodgers.

Price has four years and $127 million remaining on the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed before the 2015 season. Price will earn $31 million for the 2019 season and $32 million annually for the three campaigns that follow.

The Red Sox still have to make decisions on Steve Pearce, Nathan Eovaldi, Craig Kimbrel, and Joe Kelly as all are impending free agency this offseason.