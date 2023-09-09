Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter checked another accomplishment off his lengthy list on Saturday afternoon, partaking in his first Yankees Old-Timers' Day ahead of New York's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker).

Arguably the highlight of Jeter's first Old-Timers' Day appearance had him joking with YES Network about still being the youngest ex-player in attendance, as well as noting that the Yankees needed to rebrand the event.

Jeter also put over the 1998 championship squad that is being celebrated this weekend. He said that he would "put that team up against any team that's ever played the game." Those Yankees won 114 games during the regular season, nearly matching the all-time single-season record of 116.

Jeter, 49, last played during the 2014 season. Over 20 years in the majors, he compiled a career .310/.377/.440 slash line (115 OPS+) to go with 260 home runs and 358 stolen bases. His contributions were estimated to be worth 71.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

In addition to being part of five World Series winners, Jeter received his share of individual accolades. Beginning with the Rookie of the Year Award in 1996, he would go on to claim five Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards apiece, as well as 14 All-Star Game appearances. He also won the World Series MVP and All-Star Game MVP Awards.

Of course, these Yankees have not played like the storied teams of Jeter's day. They enter Saturday with a 70-71 record, putting them eight games out of the American League wild-card picture. What's more is that the Yankees trail the Boston Red Sox for fourth place in the AL East by two games. The Yankees have not finished last in their division since 1990.

For those wondering, the Yankees drafted Jeter in 1992.