Dodgers advance to World Series: Cody Bellinger named NLCS MVP after Game 7 homer

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series-bound. Saturday night the Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the NLCS to clinch their second straight pennant. Los Angeles will take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

Thanks largely to his Game 4 walk-off single and his Game 7 go-ahead home run, Cody Bellinger was named the NLCS MVP. Here is that Game 4 walk-off hit:

Bellinger went 1 for 4 with his two-run home run in Game 7 and 5 for 25 (.200) with one home run and 4 RBI in the NLCS. All four runs he drove in were rather huge. Bellinger went hitless against the Braves in the NLDS but more than made up for it in the NLCS.

Bellinger joins Dusty Baker (1977), Steve Garvey (1978), Burt Hooten (1981), Orel Hershiser (1988), and Justin Turner and Chris Taylor (co-MVPs in 2017) as Dodgers to be named NLCS MVP. Los Angeles is looking for its first World Series title since 1988.

The 2018 World Series begins Tuesday night at Fenway Park.