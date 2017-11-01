Dodgers-Astros World Series Game 7: Kershaw available as many innings as needed

Clayton Kershaw will pitch in Game 7 one way or another, in all likelihood

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Game 6 of the 2017 World Series (GameTracker), thereby forcing a Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who just started Game 5 on Sunday night, will be available. For how many pitches? Apparently as many as needed. Here's what Kershaw said:

Those with a good memory will note Kershaw has made one other postseason relief appearance in recent years. That came in Game 5 of last year's National League Division Series. In that game, Kershaw recorded two outs on seven pitches and earned the save.

We'll see how Dave Roberts uses Kershaw, and the rest of his pitching staff on Wednesday night. All hands figure to be on deck -- after all, there is no tomorrow, so far as this baseball season is concerned. 

