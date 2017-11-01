Dodgers-Astros World Series: Hill stepped off mound so Gurriel could get booed

Gurriel made a racist gesture after taking Yu Darvish deep earlier in the series

The 2017 World Series is going to Game 7.

Tuesday night the Dodgers beat the Astros (LAD 3, HOU 1) in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday. It's the third time in the last four years the World Series is going to distance.

Veteran southpaw Rich Hill started Game 6 for the Dodgers and held the 'Stros to one run in 4 2/3 innings. And during the game, he made sure the Dodger Stadium crowd had plenty of time to boo Yuli Gurriel during his at-bats. Gurriel made a racist gesture following a home run against Yu Darvish earlier in the series.

Hill faced Gurriel twice in Game 6, and during both at-bats he stepped off and walked around the mound for a bit before throwing a pitch. That gave the crowd a chance to boo. And boo they did. Gurriel heard it during pregame introductions and before each pitch of his at-bats.

MLB suspended Gurriel five games for the racist gesture, though the suspension does not begin until next season. He remains eligible to play in the World Series.

