Astros' Gurriel may face MLB discipline over racist gesture toward Dodgers' Darvish

Gurriel's acts were seen in the dugout during Game 3 and will be investigated by MLB

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Friday night in Game 3 of the 2017 World Series (GameTracker).

Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel contributed to the win with a home run early on.  Yet the homer is not the act most people will remember from him -- rather, that would be what he did in the dugout afterward. That's because Gurriel, who played in Japan in 2014, appeared to mock Yu Darvish's ethnicity by placing his fingers outside of his eyes and pulling. Here's the gesture:

You'll notice Gurriel appears to say the word "chinito," which loosely translates to "little Chinese boy" in Spanish. That's not technically a slur, but combining it with the act makes it hard to draw any conclusion other than Gurriel was being insensitive -- and, at minimum, borderline hateful. Gurriel himself seems to know as much, too:

Perhaps predictably, Major League Baseball will look into Gurriel's actions -- remember, players like Kevin Pillar and Matt Joyce have been suspended for using homophobic slurs:

Darvish, meanwhile, showed remarkable restraint while calling for MLB to punish Gurriel:

We'll have more on this news as it develops. 

CBS Sports Staff

