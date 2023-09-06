Major League Baseball has placed Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías on paid administrative leave, the league announced Wednesday. The move comes after Urías was arrested on Sunday on felony charges of domestic violence, ESPN reports. Also according to the report, Urias was booked late Sunday night and released Monday morning on a $50,000 bond.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Julio Urías has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," the league said in a statement.

"The administrative leave, which is effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time."

Our Dayn Perry recently explained how the administrative leave process works:

In plain terms, administrative leave in essence sidelines a player accused of violating the joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse while MLB investigates those allegations. Of note is that these investigations are conducted outside of any legal proceedings, and MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred have the latitude to discipline players under the policy even in the absence of any criminal charges or conviction.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the Dodgers said in a statement Monday. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

The Dodgers issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

In 2019, Urías was suspended for 20 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The decision, which Urias did not appeal, stemmed from an incident in which, according to witnesses, the pitcher shoved his girlfriend to the ground in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall.

At the time, Urías released a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association that read in part, "Even in this instance where there was no injury or history of violence, I understand and agree that Major League players should be held to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher standard as well. I have taken proactive steps to help me grow as a person on and off the field, and in my relationships."

Urías, 27, has been a key member of the Dodger rotation across parts of eight seasons. He is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA (94 ERA+) in 21 starts this season.

Urías is slated to be eligible for free agency this coming offseason.