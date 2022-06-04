The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted utility infielder and multi-sport Olympic medalist Eddy Alvarez to the majors to replace infielder Edwin Rios, according to Fabian Ardaya. Rios, who has hit hit .244/.293/.500 (118 OPS+) with seven home runs in 27 games this season, recently suffered a hamstring tear that will sideline him for several weeks.

Alvarez, 32, had previously played in the majors in 2020 and '21 with the Miami Marlins. In 115 plate appearances he hit .188/.287/.287 (57 OPS+) with one home run and three stolen bases (on three tries). He signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers during the owner-imposed lockout, and batted .304/.430/.500 with five home runs in 43 Triple-A contests.

"I want to take a moment and give thanks to the Miami Marlins for making a hometown [kid's] dream come true," Alvarez wrote in an Instagram post announcing his deal with the Dodgers. "Stepping on my first Big League field wearing a uni I idolized ever since I was a boy, was probably one of the most unbelievable feelings in my athletic career. I literally played in my [backyard!]"

Alvarez is best known for his efforts in the Olympics. He won a silver medal during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, finishing second in the men's 5,000-meter relay in speedskating. He won his second silver medal last summer as part of the Tokyo Olympics, when he and the rest of the men's baseball team lost to Japan in the Gold Medal Game. It should be noted that Alvarez is one of two individuals voted by the Team USA athletes to bear the American flag during the Opening Ceremonies. (The other was women's basketball legend Sue Bird.)

In addition to the Marlins and now the Dodgers, Alvarez has also spent time as a member of the Chicago White Sox organization.