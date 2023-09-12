The Los Angeles Dodgers have removed left-handed pitcher Julio Urías's locker from their clubhouse, just a week after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. Urías was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball last week while the league continues to investigate the incident.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that it was an "organizational" decision and indicated that it's a sign the team has moved on from Urías. "I think so. I think that's kind of where we're at right now," he told ESPN.

Urías, 27, is alleged to have had a physical altercation with a woman outside of BMO Stadium in Los Angeles following a soccer match between Inter Miami and LAFC earlier this month. A civilian is said to have recorded the incident using their cellphone. That footage has since been turned over to local authorities.

Our Dayn Perry recently explained how administrative leave works:

In plain terms, administrative leave in essence sidelines a player accused of violating the joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse while MLB investigates those allegations. Of note is that these investigations are conducted outside of any legal proceedings, and MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred have the latitude to discipline players under the policy even in the absence of any criminal charges or conviction.

If Urías is punished by the league, he would become the first player ever sanctioned by MLB twice under its joint domestic violence policy with the MLB Players Association. He was suspended for 20 games back in 2019 after shoving his girlfriend to the ground in a parking lot. Police did not press charges, citing that the woman "at no point indicated to either the uniformed police officers or to civilian witnesses that she believed she was a victim."

Urías is set to be a free agent after the 2023 season.