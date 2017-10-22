Dodgers vs. Astros World Series schedule, start time, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros will meet in the 2017 World Series. It is the 113th edition of the Fall Classic and the second time these two teams meet in the postseason. The last time was in the 1981 NL Divisional Series. L.A. won that best-of-five series 3-2. The Astros didn't move to the American League until 2013.

The Dodgers punched their tickets on Thursday after completing a Gentlemen's Sweep over the reigning champion Chicago Cubs. It is the first time the Dodgers are in the World Series since 1988. They've won the pennant 22 times, with six titles. The Astros have won the pennant twice, including once in the National League back in 2005 before they moved to the American League.

By the time the World Series start on Tuesday, Los Angeles will have had four days of rest. The same can't be said for the Astros who wrapped the ALCS with a dramatic Game 7 win at home on Saturday.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2017 World Series: