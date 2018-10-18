Dodgers vs. Brewers: Prediction, NLCS Game 6 pick, MLB playoffs TV channel, live stream, watch online
It's Game 6 of the NLCS, and the Dodgers are one win away from returning to the World Series
Game 6 of the 2018 NLCS brings us back to Milwaukee where the Dodgers, up 3-2 in this best-of-seven series, will attempt to close out the Brewers and repeat as National League champs. For Los Angeles, lefty Hyun-jin Ryu gets the start. Ryu was dominant across 15 regular season starts (1.97 ERA, 5.93 K/BB ratio) and in the NLDS against the Braves. In his Game 2 start against Milwaukee, however, he was a bit more mortal. Across the way, veteran lefty Wade Miley gets the nod for the Brewers. Miley was the "trojan horse" starter in Game 5, but he faced only one batter. In Game 2 of this series, he twirled 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Friday, Oct. 19
- Time: 8:39 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -115/ Brewers +105
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Dodgers: For the Dodgers, it's pretty simple -- win and you're going to the World Series for a second straight year. As such, look for manager Dave Roberts to manage aggressively. We've seen him already tap into his very ample bench for early pinch-hitting opportunities, and that trend figures to continue. Also don't be surprised if he's more aggressive with his bullpen than he has been. Roberts doesn't want a Game 7 so expect him to pull levers accordingly.
Brewers: The Brewers need to win two straight or their season is over. As is typically the case in such situations, they'll focus on the game at hand. Throughout the history of best-of-seven postseason series in MLB, the team down 3-2 and headed back home, as Milwaukee is, has won Game 6 62.3 percent of the time. In least in that regard, the Brewers have a positive outlook for Friday's contest.
Game prediction picks
Hey, let's come down on the side of maximum drama. The Brewers get an early lead behind an effective Wade Miley, and Craig Counsell rides a rested bullpen to a close win. We'll have a Game 7.
Pick: Brewers +105
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nats still desire to retain Harper
The Nats need a couple new starters -- but may not have to find a way to get them other than...
-
ALCS Game 5 lineups: Astros make changes
Moreland has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury this postseason
-
What to know about home run controversy
The call in Game 4 of the ALCS is among some of the most controversial plays in MLB playoff...
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 18: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Red Sox pitching in a bind for Game 5
David Price will start on short rest and the key relievers behind him have worked a lot la...
-
Fan who interfered with Betts chimes in
He's adamant that there was no interference on the play