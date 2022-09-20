NL West foes match up when the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-79) go on the road to play the Los Angeles Dodgers (102-44) in a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. The Dodgers roll into this contest on a four-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have dropped four games in a row. In Game 1, Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40 ERA) starts for Los Angeles, while, Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06 ERA) is on the hill for Arizona.

The first pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is listed at -235 in the money line (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Dodgers -235, Diamondbacks +192

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 9 runs

ARI: Under is 7-1 in Diamondbacks' last eight overall

LAD: Dodgers are 6-1 in their last seven opening games of a doubleheader

Why you should back the Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman has been making an outstanding impact throughout the year. Freeman owns superb plate coverage and bat speed, allowing him to spray the ball all across the field. The six-time All-Star has an impressive frame (6-foot-5) with home-run power. Freeman is first in the MLB in batting average (.329), tied for 10th in RBI (94) along with 20 dingers.

Shortstop Trea Turner owns exceptional batting skills with the consistent ability to hit for contact. Turner shows a willingness to be patient at the dish and work high counts. The two-time All-Star is 11th in the majors in batting average (.304) with 20 home runs and 97 RBI. On Sept. 17, he went 2-for-5 with base hits and two runs scored.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

First baseman Christian Walker is a big-time bat in the lineup for Arizona. Walker has legitimate home-run power with the ability to be a constant run-producer. He is tied for eighth in the league in home runs (34) and tied for 24th in RBI (83). On Sept. 16, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.

Right fielder Daulton Varsho has shown an aggressive approach to the plate with a good eye. Varsho can hit to all parts of the field well while owning the versatility to play multiple positions. The 26-year-old is extremely agile and athletic on the diamond. He's second on the team in both home runs (25) and RBI (69).

