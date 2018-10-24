Dodgers vs. Red Sox 2018 World Series: Mookie Betts wins America free tacos with stolen base
Betts later scored the first run of the 2018 World Series
The 2018 World Series kicked off on Tuesday night, with the Boston Red Sox hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the best-of-seven series. Though the franchises technically met in the 1916 World Series -- back when the Dodgers were known as the Brooklyn Robins -- this is the first literal matchup between the Red Sox and the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. But that impressive bit of history paled in comparison to what happened in the bottom of the first inning.
That's because Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole a base and won America some free goshdang tacos:
Here's video of Betts taking the bag on the first pitch of Andrew Benintendi's at-bat. Benintendi drove Betts in with an RBI single to start a two-run first inning off Clayton Kershaw.
Taco Bell has been sponsoring the "steal a base, steal a taco" promotion for a long time now. The drill is the same as before. Come November 1, folks can head to their local Taco Bell to pick up a free Doritos Loco Taco between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This has been your annual reminder that Taco Bell exists and maintains some business savvy. Now back to your regularly scheduled baseball coverage.
