The 2024 MLB regular season begins next week on the other side of the world. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play two games in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21. They will be the MLB's first regular-season games ever played in South Korea.

The Dodgers and Padres both arrived in Seoul on Friday, and while at the airport, an egg was thrown in the direction of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. It does not appear he was struck. Here's the video:

There were witnesses and police are looking for the person who threw the egg, according to Yonhap News.

The Dodgers and Padres were both greeted by fans and media at the airport, which is customary in South Korea. Korean athletes and celebrities are often interviewed moments after exiting the plane, so a large crowd is not unusual.

This weekend, the Dodgers and Padres will play exhibition games against teams in the Korea Baseball Organization. Next week, the two Seoul Series games will be the first time MLB opens a season internationally since the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners opened 2019 in Tokyo.

Roberts has been the Dodgers manager since the start of the 2016 season. He's amassed a 63% winning percentage and has led Los Angeles to the playoffs each year. Furthermore, he guided the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series title as well as 2017 and 2018 NL pennants.