White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced Thursday that outfielder Eloy Jimenez has a ruptured left pectoral tendon. The 24-year-old slugger will require surgery and is expected to miss 5-6 months.

Jimenez, a historically bad left fielder, injured his left shoulder while attempting to rob A's catcher Sean Murphy of a home run on Wednesday. Here's a look:

Presumably, Jimenez injured his shoulder while hanging on the wall momentarily after his attempted snare of Murphy's drive. Whatever the case, he seemed to be in visible discomfort afterward. This is obviously a concerning turn of events for Chicago as the White Sox try to win their first AL Central title since 2008.

Jimenez is already a tremendous source of power at the plate, as he's crushed 45 home runs in his first 177 big-league games and registers some of the highest exit velocities in baseball. Accordingly, he's an important piece of the White Sox's young core. He is not, however, much of a left fielder.

Not only does he give back runs with his lack of range, but he also risks injury in trying to make up for that lack of range with an occasional daredevilry that doesn't quite suit him. As our own Matt Snyder chronicled last year, Jimenez in not all that many defensive innings has managed to crash and fall into a number of things that have injured him or at least have the potential to injure him.