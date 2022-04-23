The New York Yankees on Saturday prevailed over the visiting Cleveland Guardians by a score of 5-4, and they did so in walk-off fashion. After the game, however, the talk was less about Gleyber Torres' game-winning single than it was the hostilities between members of the Guardians outfield and Yankees fans in the nearby bleachers.

Things seemed to begin when Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan ran into the wall in the ninth in pursuit of what turned out to be Isiah Kiner-Falefa's game-tying double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth:

By appearances, fans were taunting Kwan after the play, possibly even as he was being attended to by trainers. Shortly thereafter another Cleveland outfielder, Myles Straw, was on the verge of climbing into the stands in order to confront one or more of the hecklers:

And to punctuate matters, moments after the game-winning run scored, Yankees fans threw trash on the field near where the Cleveland outfielders were positioned. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton eventually implored them to stop:

Afterward, Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado talked about the trash-throwing and the treatment of Kwan that initially touched off the conflict:

"I'm not talking. I'll let the fans talk for me," Straw said of the incident after the game, per The Athletic. "Classless … Worst fanbase on the planet."

More from Straw:

Perhaps lost in the late-game and post-game ugliness was the fact that the Yankees are now the first AL team this season to log multiple walk-off wins. In the service of that Saturday victory, Nestor Cortes registered a quality start, Josh Donaldson homered, and Kiner-Falefa had a pair of hits. The win pushes the Yankees to a season-best three games above .500. The Guardians fall to 7-7.